Defense cross-examines star witness in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan trial

The defense continues to cross-examine a star witness on Wednesday in Michael Madigan's federal corruption trial.

The defense continues to cross-examine a star witness on Wednesday in Michael Madigan's federal corruption trial.

The defense continues to cross-examine a star witness on Wednesday in Michael Madigan's federal corruption trial.

The defense continues to cross-examine a star witness on Wednesday in Michael Madigan's federal corruption trial.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former ComEd executive -- turned government informant -- is back on the stand Wednesday for his fifth day in the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

Fidel Marquez has been pressed by the defense.

Mike McClain's team wrapped up their cross-examination of Marquez Wednesday.

Madigan's team will start their cross-examination next.

The defense has been trying to challenge Marquez's credibility as a witness.

Mike Madigan trial live updates: Defense cross-examines star witness in former IL speaker trial

They said he wore a wire to get himself out of trouble, hid money from his wife during divorce proceedings and lied on a gun purchase form in Arizona this past month, saying he hadn't been convicted of a felony.

Marquez has explained what appeared to be a stream of jobs flowing from ComEd to Madigan's allies, whether they were qualified or not.

Prosecutors say ComEd lobbyist and Madigan co-defendant McClain, was the go-between.

Defense attorneys spent Tuesday trying to show the conversations on tape were normal lobbying.

Former Alderman Daniel Solis is expected to testify soon, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

The assistant U.S. attorney said Solis is expected next week.

Madigan and McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

The trial is expected to last into December.

Related Coverage: How we got to here

Opening statements begin in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial

Jury selection begins this week in corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge

House Speaker Michael Madigan polling Democratic caucus on whether he should step down

Special House committee to probe Michael Madigan bribery allegations stemming from ComEd investigation

IL House Speaker Michael Madigan continues to lose support amid ComEd investigation implications

Mike Madigan resigns as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman

Former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted on charges including bribery, racketeering

Former IL House speaker Michael Madigan indicted on racketeering, bribery, more

Mike Madigan charged with crimes usually associated with Chicago mob

Michael Madigan indictment: Former House speaker pleads not guilty in federal corruption case

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case

All defendants found guilty on all counts in 'ComEd 4' trial surrounding ex-Speaker Mike Madigan

Jury finds Mike Madigan confidant Tim Mapes guilty in perjury case

Former Speaker Mike Madigan lawyers ask judge to dismiss 14 counts, citing recent SCOTUS ruling