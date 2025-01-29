Government's rebuttal on McClain's defense next in former IL Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The government has their rebuttal next on co-defendant Michael McClain's defense in former IL Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial on Wednesday.

McClain's defense attorney Patrick Cotter gave closing arguments on Tuesday.

Arguments took up the whole day, ensuring the jury will not get the case until at least Wednesday.

"Sixty-five witnesses, hundreds of exhibits, recordings, emails and other documents, and the government's math still doesn't add up," Cotter said.

Madigan's co-defendant is charged in six of the 23 counts contained in the criminal indictment against both men. An indictment describes McClain as "an intentional and knowing participant in the speaker's alleged scheme."

He was, according to the government, Madigan's so-called agent, soliciting bribes on his behalf.

The alleged bribes were given by both ComEd and AT &T in the form of jobs and contracts for Madigan's allies, worth more than $1.3 million over an eight-year period. They were allegedly given in exchange for the speaker's help getting important legislation passed in Springfield.

And while McClain has already been convicted for his role in the ComEd scheme at a separate trial nearly two years ago, the jury does not know this. Though, they may wonder why he is not charged in the ComEd-related counts contained within the indictment.

What they have seen and heard over the course of the last three months is a mountain of government exhibits, including wiretapped phone calls and meetings, where McClain aggressively pushed to get Madigan's alleged requests approved.

McClain's attorney told the jury Tuesday, "lobbying and politics is what got the bills passed. And lobbying and politics are not crimes."

After the government's rebuttal, the jury will begin their deliberations.

Madigan's defense team wrapped up their final presentation to the jury on Monday.

Madigan's team started Friday afternoon, following a 12-hour closing argument delivered by the government over two and a half days.

