Jury back in court after extended holiday break in former IL House Speaker Michael Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time in nearly three weeks, the jury in Michael Madigan's corruption trial is back in court after an extended holiday break.

The jury Monday got to hear prosecutors cross-examine the former Illinois speaker's then-chief legal counsel: now appellate court Justice David Ellis.

Ellis is one of the witnesses called by Madigan's defense team, as they try to refute the government's claims that Madigan ran a decade-long criminal enterprise designed to enrich himself and his political cronies.

With at least two to three days more of testimony expected, closing arguments could begin as early as next Monday.

Neither Madigan nor McClain are expected to take the stand in their own defense.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to the bribery and racketeering charges against them.

