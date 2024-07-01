Kids invited to see NASCAR pace car up close in Washington Park ahead of Chicago Street Race 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago youth will have the opportunity to learn about NASCAR up close on the city's South Side.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is hosting multiple events events throughout Chicago in the lead up to race weekend.

The Chicago Park District teamed up with NASCAR for the Mandrake Park Pit Stop on Monday.

Children, ages 6 to 13 are invited to learn about the race by getting up close to a pace car.

READ ALSO | 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend schedule, live concerts and festival information

Youth will also get a chance to see NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez's fire suit and a special panel of interns talking about their experience working the event.

It's happening at Mandrake Park at 3858 S. Cottage Grove Avenue from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

READ ALSO | 20-year-old NASCAR driver hosting diversity events ahead of Chicago Street Race