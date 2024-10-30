Ex-Mike Madigan aide testifies in former Illinois House speaker's corruption trial for 2nd day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime Michael Madigan aide Will Cousineau is continuing his testimony for a second day in the former Illinois House speaker's federal corruption trial Wednesday.

The jury convened about 9:15 a.m., before Cousineau returned to the stand.

Cousineau served a dual role as both Madigan's issues director and political director of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

In exchange for his testimony, the government served Cousineau with a letter of immunity, which essentially says he cannot be charged if he testifies truthfully.

During his testimony, Cousineau has given an inside look into how the speaker's office operated under Madigan, and the people who were part of his inner circle, including himself, Chief of Staff Tim Mapes, Heather Weir Vaught, Craig Willert and Mike McClain, among others. Of those, only McClain was not directly employed as part of the speaker's staff.

Testimony has centered on Cousineau's role in the efforts to get two big pieces of legislation passed: EIMA in 2011 and FEJA in 2016. The two bills are at the heart of the government's corruption case against Madigan and McClain, as it relates to the ComEd portion of the indictment, specifically.

While Cousineau was not directly involved in the 2011 passage of EIMA or Smart Grid, Cousineau testified to how the speaker would often substitute members out of committees when they needed to get specific bills voted out onto the floor, and they knew the regular members would vote against the bill.

By November of 2016, Cousineau was part of several working group meetings regarding ComEd's second big legislative push, FEJA.

Mike Madigan trial LIVE updates: Former aide testifies in ex-Illinois speaker's trial

McClain, who was during the entire time a contract lobbyist for ComEd, was also a part of the working groups. Cousineau said he served a dual role.

"Mr. McClain certainly explained or talked about what the company was looking for. But he was also there as strategic advisor to the speaker," Cousineau said.

During the days leading up to the Dec. 1, 2016 vote, which ultimately saw FEJA become law, it became apparent that there weren't enough Democratic votes to pass the legislation. Cousineau and his staff, along with the Sierra Club, set out to convince members to sway their votes.

"I just talked to them about the bill, why they should support the bill," Cousineau said. "We wanted to get the bill passed out of the House of Representatives."

Often during his testimony, Cousineau has seemed reluctant to answer or does so in a low voice.

This is the third time Cousineau has been called to testify in a federal case related to Madigan. He was previously called both during the ComEd Four Trial and during the perjury trial of Tim Mapes, Madigan's former chief of staff.

Ex-ComEd attorney Tom O'Neill testified for much of the day Tuesday in Madigan's trial.

He spoke of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's influence in the naming of Juan Ochoa to the ComEd Board.

The former Illinois House speaker is accused of a sophisticated bribery and racketeering scheme.

The trial could last three months.

Related Coverage: How we got to here

Opening statements begin in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial

Jury selection begins this week in corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge

House Speaker Michael Madigan polling Democratic caucus on whether he should step down

Special House committee to probe Michael Madigan bribery allegations stemming from ComEd investigation

IL House Speaker Michael Madigan continues to lose support amid ComEd investigation implications

Mike Madigan resigns as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman

Former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted on charges including bribery, racketeering

Former IL House speaker Michael Madigan indicted on racketeering, bribery, more

Mike Madigan charged with crimes usually associated with Chicago mob

Michael Madigan indictment: Former House speaker pleads not guilty in federal corruption case

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case

All defendants found guilty on all counts in 'ComEd 4' trial surrounding ex-Speaker Mike Madigan

Jury finds Mike Madigan confidant Tim Mapes guilty in perjury case

Former Speaker Mike Madigan lawyers ask judge to dismiss 14 counts, citing recent SCOTUS ruling