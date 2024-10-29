Former ComEd general counsel continues testimony in ex-IL Speaker Mike Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ex-ComEd attorney Tom O'Neill returned to the stand Tuesday in former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's federal corruption trial.

He resumed his testimony just after 9 a.m.

He spoke of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's influence in the naming of Juan Ochoa to the ComEd Board.

An email was brought into evidence from Madigan's administrative assistant April Burgos.

It was sent to ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, and included Ochoa's resume.

It said, "Hi Anne, Speaker Madigan asked me to send this to you. Please confirm. Thanks, April."

At the time, Jesse Ruiz was stepping down from the ComEd Board. The board was mainly an advisory board, and the role came with a $78,000 a year paycheck.

O'Neill, who was in his new role at Exelon at the time, said he was forwarded Ochoa's resume, and a background check began.

O'Neill said he spoke with Pramaggiore about his concerns over having someone connected to the speaker on the board, but Pramaggiore said it was important he be selected.

Mike Madigan trial LIVE updates: Former ComEd attorney resumes testimony in Madigan trial

Ochoa was the only candidate considered for the job, and, despite it taking over a year, he was named to the board in April of 2019.

O'Neill said he later learned others, including Rahm Emanuel, supported him, as well.

O'Neill was also asked if he thought lobbying was legal and necessary. He said "yes."

Madigan's attorney Daniel Collins tried to raise doubt on the Reyes Kurson legal contract, saying it's possible Mike McClain could have just used Madigan's name instead of working at Madigan's request.

His attorneys appeared to be working Tuesday to convince the jury what McClain did was legal lobbying.

On Monday, O'Neill got to the heart of the corruption charges against Madigan and his co-defendant, McClain.

Prosecutors drew a direct line between ComEd legislation pushes and a contract entered into by ComEd, in October 2011, with Reyes Kurson, a law firm headed up by Victor Reyes, a political ally of Madigan's.

No one else has been mentioned as an additional witness Tuesday.

The former Illinois House speaker is accused of a sophisticated bribery and racketeering scheme.

The trial could last three months.

