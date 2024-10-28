Former ComEd general counsel testifies, more recordings heard in ex-IL Speaker Mike Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jurors are hearing new testimony Monday at Mike Madigan's federal trial.
Recordings of several phone calls between Madigan and his co-defendant and longtime confidant, Mike McClain, were played Monday morning.
In one of them, they spoke about a position that opened up at the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.
ComEd's former general counsel Thomas O'Neill took the stand later Monday.
He spoke about how ComEd makes money, and their previous financial state.
O'Neill then touched on two bills that passed that ending up helping ComEd.
Mike Madigan trial LIVE updates: Jury to hear more testimony in ex-speaker trial
He said he tried to move the legislation in Springfield, and met McClain in the process.
McClain said "the speaker will run the bill" if they had the votes.
The former Illinois House speaker is accused of a sophisticated bribery and racketeering scheme.
Former Majority Leader Lou Lang took the stand Thursday.
Court was not in session Friday or over the weekend.
The trial could last three months.
Opening statements begin in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial
Jury selection begins this week in corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan
ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge
House Speaker Michael Madigan polling Democratic caucus on whether he should step down
Special House committee to probe Michael Madigan bribery allegations stemming from ComEd investigation
IL House Speaker Michael Madigan continues to lose support amid ComEd investigation implications
Mike Madigan resigns as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman
Former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted on charges including bribery, racketeering
Former IL House speaker Michael Madigan indicted on racketeering, bribery, more
Mike Madigan charged with crimes usually associated with Chicago mob
Michael Madigan indictment: Former House speaker pleads not guilty in federal corruption case
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case
All defendants found guilty on all counts in 'ComEd 4' trial surrounding ex-Speaker Mike Madigan
Jury finds Mike Madigan confidant Tim Mapes guilty in perjury case
Former Speaker Mike Madigan lawyers ask judge to dismiss 14 counts, citing recent SCOTUS ruling