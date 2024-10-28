Former ComEd general counsel testifies, more recordings heard in ex-IL Speaker Mike Madigan trial

Former ComEd General Counsel Thomas O'Neill is testifying and more recordings are being heard in ex-Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan's trial Monday.

Former ComEd general counsel testifies in Madigan trial

Former ComEd general counsel testifies in Madigan trial Former ComEd General Counsel Thomas O'Neill is testifying and more recordings are being heard in ex-Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan's trial Monday.

Former ComEd general counsel testifies in Madigan trial Former ComEd General Counsel Thomas O'Neill is testifying and more recordings are being heard in ex-Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan's trial Monday.

Former ComEd general counsel testifies in Madigan trial Former ComEd General Counsel Thomas O'Neill is testifying and more recordings are being heard in ex-Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan's trial Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jurors are hearing new testimony Monday at Mike Madigan's federal trial.

Recordings of several phone calls between Madigan and his co-defendant and longtime confidant, Mike McClain, were played Monday morning.

In one of them, they spoke about a position that opened up at the Illinois Secretary of State's Office.

ComEd's former general counsel Thomas O'Neill took the stand later Monday.

He spoke about how ComEd makes money, and their previous financial state.

O'Neill then touched on two bills that passed that ending up helping ComEd.

Mike Madigan trial LIVE updates: Jury to hear more testimony in ex-speaker trial

He said he tried to move the legislation in Springfield, and met McClain in the process.

McClain said "the speaker will run the bill" if they had the votes.

The former Illinois House speaker is accused of a sophisticated bribery and racketeering scheme.

Former Majority Leader Lou Lang took the stand Thursday.

Court was not in session Friday or over the weekend.

The trial could last three months.

Related Coverage: How we got to here

Opening statements begin in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial

Jury selection begins this week in corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge

House Speaker Michael Madigan polling Democratic caucus on whether he should step down

Special House committee to probe Michael Madigan bribery allegations stemming from ComEd investigation

IL House Speaker Michael Madigan continues to lose support amid ComEd investigation implications

Mike Madigan resigns as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman

Former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted on charges including bribery, racketeering

Former IL House speaker Michael Madigan indicted on racketeering, bribery, more

Mike Madigan charged with crimes usually associated with Chicago mob

Michael Madigan indictment: Former House speaker pleads not guilty in federal corruption case

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case

All defendants found guilty on all counts in 'ComEd 4' trial surrounding ex-Speaker Mike Madigan

Jury finds Mike Madigan confidant Tim Mapes guilty in perjury case

Former Speaker Mike Madigan lawyers ask judge to dismiss 14 counts, citing recent SCOTUS ruling