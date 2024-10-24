Former Majority Leader Lou Lang takes stand in former IL Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial

FBI agent also expected to testify Thursday
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Majority Leader Lou Lang has taken the stand Thursday, in the federal corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Lang has testified in both the ComEd case and the trial of Madigan's former chief of staff last summer. Both testimonies delved into how Madigan sent Mike McClain to urge Lang to retire from the General Assembly after the speaker's office was warned of a woman who had threatened to go public with sexual harassment allegations if Lang did not step down.
Madigan's voice will likely be heard for the first time during his testimony, in an undercover phone call in which he is heard telling McClain to ask Lang to resign, sooner rather than later.
Lang resigned two months after those phone calls were made, and while this incident has nothing to do with the bribery and racketeering case against the former speaker, his testimony, along with others Wednesday is meant to lay a foundation for the jury.: painting a picture of an all-powerful legislator who always got his way.
One of the FBI agents, who for nine months wiretapped phone conversations between Madigan and McClain, is also expected to testify Thursday at the Dirksen Federal Building.
On Wednesday, jurors heard from a ComEd executive and former state lawmaker Scott Drury.
Madigan and Mike McClain face bribery and racketeering charges
The trial could last three months.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
