Former Dem Party of IL campaign worker expected to testify in ex-House Speaker Mike Madigan trial

The public corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and co-defendant Michael McClain picked back up Monday.

Former Dem Party campaign worker expected to testify in Madigan trial

Former Dem Party campaign worker expected to testify in Madigan trial The public corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and co-defendant Michael McClain picked back up Monday.

Former Dem Party campaign worker expected to testify in Madigan trial The public corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and co-defendant Michael McClain picked back up Monday.

Former Dem Party campaign worker expected to testify in Madigan trial The public corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and co-defendant Michael McClain picked back up Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The public corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and co-defendant Michael McClain picked back up Monday.

Former Madigan staffer Will Cousineau was expected to return to the stand for additional cross-examination Monday morning.

Monday is Cousineau's fourth day on the stand.

Cousineau served a dual role as both Madigan's issues director and political director of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

In exchange for his testimony, the government served Cousineau with a letter of immunity, which essentially says he cannot be charged if he testifies truthfully.

During his testimony, Cousineau has given an inside look into how the speaker's office operated under Madigan, and the people who were part of his inner circle.

Often during his testimony, Cousineau seemed reluctant to answer or did so in a low voice.

This is the third time Cousineau has been called to testify in a federal case related to Madigan. He was previously called both during the ComEd Four Trial and during the perjury trial of Tim Mapes, Madigan's former chief of staff.

Mike Madigan trial live updates: Former Democratic campaign worker expected to testify

Former Democratic Party of Illinois campaign worker Alaina Hampton is also expected to take the witness stand.

The former Illinois House speaker is accused of a sophisticated bribery and racketeering scheme.

The trial could last three months.

Related Coverage: How we got to here

Opening statements begin in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial

Jury selection begins this week in corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge

House Speaker Michael Madigan polling Democratic caucus on whether he should step down

Special House committee to probe Michael Madigan bribery allegations stemming from ComEd investigation

IL House Speaker Michael Madigan continues to lose support amid ComEd investigation implications

Mike Madigan resigns as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman

Former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted on charges including bribery, racketeering

Former IL House speaker Michael Madigan indicted on racketeering, bribery, more

Mike Madigan charged with crimes usually associated with Chicago mob

Michael Madigan indictment: Former House speaker pleads not guilty in federal corruption case

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case

All defendants found guilty on all counts in 'ComEd 4' trial surrounding ex-Speaker Mike Madigan

Jury finds Mike Madigan confidant Tim Mapes guilty in perjury case

Former Speaker Mike Madigan lawyers ask judge to dismiss 14 counts, citing recent SCOTUS ruling