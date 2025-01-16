Defense rests case in trial of former IL House Speaker Michael Madigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The defense rested its case in former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's bribery and corruption trial on Thursday.

The jury was sent home early and will return for closing statements.

Closing statements are scheduled to start next Wednesday and are expected to last three days.

Judge John Blakey also denied co-defendant Mike McClain's renewed motion to sever his case from the former Speaker's.

Lawyers argues that McClain is unable to receive a fair trial if it considered together.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

