Cooking up a Storm: Chicago cooking school chef shares pasta recipe

ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler was cooking up a storm Thursday with the founder of a new cooking school in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's Tracy Butler was cooking up a storm Thursday with the founder of a new cooking school in Chicago.

Tutore Cooking School just opened up in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood.

Co-founder and chef, Dean Zanella, joined Butler to illustrate how to make a "ricotta cavatelli with cherry tomato ragu sauce."

Zanella said the recipe is accessible to everyone.

RELATED: Cooking Up A Storm: Saltwater Coastal Maryland-style crab cakes recipe

It's important to lightly salt the pasta water when making this dish.

To find out more about the cooking school, visit their website, TutoreCookingSchool.com.

It's located at 2755 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago.