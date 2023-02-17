Potholes damage several cars along outbound Stevenson Expressway

At least four cars were seen pulled over on the shoulder of the Stevenson Expressway after apparently hitting huge potholes on I-55.

SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- Drivers, beware! Chopper7 spotted several vehicles with flat tires Friday morning along the outbound Stevenson Expressway in the southwest suburbs.

At least four cars were seen pulled over on the shoulder around 6:45 a.m. after apparently hitting huge potholes in the right and center lanes just past 1st Avenue.

If your car is damaged by a pothole on an expressway, you can file a claim with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For information on filling a claim with IDOT, click here.