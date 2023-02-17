WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
potholes

Potholes damage several cars along outbound Stevenson Expressway

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, February 17, 2023 6:13PM
Potholes damage several cars along outbound 1-55
EMBED <>More Videos

At least four cars were seen pulled over on the shoulder of the Stevenson Expressway after apparently hitting huge potholes on I-55.

SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- Drivers, beware! Chopper7 spotted several vehicles with flat tires Friday morning along the outbound Stevenson Expressway in the southwest suburbs.

At least four cars were seen pulled over on the shoulder around 6:45 a.m. after apparently hitting huge potholes in the right and center lanes just past 1st Avenue.

SEE ALSO | Man shot, killed on I-55 in Chicago with pregnant wife, children in car

If your car is damaged by a pothole on an expressway, you can file a claim with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For information on filling a claim with IDOT, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW