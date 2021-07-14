Windy City LIVE

Pour Moi Skincare offers special Christmas in July deal

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare.

It's about 124 days until Christmas BUT to the merry folks at Pour Moi Skin-care...... it's CHRISTMAS IN JULY!!! And to celebrate the TWELVE days of Christmas "early," our favorite elf Ulli Haslacher has brought an unprecedented offer of TWELVE Climate-Smart anti-aging products with her! TWELVE... at miracle Christmas pricing!!!!!

Ulli Haslacher chats with Val about why Pour Moi is offering such an incredible deal. They are doing it for their loyal customers - plus it makes an amazing gift for everyone on your holiday list!

Get 12 Pour Moi products - the clarify polish, hydrating balancer, white serum, tropical day cream. Night cream, and all five of the creams - tropical, desert, mountain, marine and polar - plus a package of spongys and a mask, PLUS free shipping!!! A$367 value for only $99! Head to pourmoiskincare.com/chicago for the 12 Products of Xmas in July: Midwest special. This low price is going on through July 28th, 2021 - so hurry and get yours today.
