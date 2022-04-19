Chicago Public Schools announces free Pre-K expansion; excitement causes application site to crash

The announcement was so popular, it crashed the website to apply.
Due to the overwhelming response to the CLE application launch, we are experiencing more traffic than anticipated. We are working with our vendor to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Please check back later today. https://t.co/InU4rwL6Mh— CPS - Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) April 19, 2022
Programs will now be expanded to kids in 64 of the 77 city communities for the upcoming school year and will cover all 77 communities by fall 2023.
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez made the announcement at Wendell Smith elementary in West Pullman. He says universal Pre-K is a game changer for working parents.
To be eligible, children must be Chicago residents and turn 4 years old on or before Sept. 1 of this year.
The website is back up and running. The application period runs through May 10.
UPDATE: Technical issues with https://t.co/KeqfksmouK have been resolved. Applications are open for the 22-23 school year. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/plkEG2GguK— CPS - Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) April 19, 2022