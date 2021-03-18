President Obama sits down with Val Warner, CPS students to discuss 'A Promised Land'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Barack Obama joined "Windy City LIVE" host Val Warner along with Chicago Public High School civics students for a student-centered conversation on "A Promised Land," Obama's riveting, deeply personal account of history in the making during his time in office.In November, Obama surprised students at a virtual event announcing that all CPS high school students would receive free access to digital copies of "A Promised Land" in English and Spanish.of the New York Times best-seller, the former president touches on everything from decision-making, to inclusivity to the COVID-19 pandemic and even some lighter topics such as marital advice, his favorite food and his favorite perk of being president.