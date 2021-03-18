president barack obama

President Obama sits down with Val Warner, CPS students to discuss 'A Promised Land'

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Barack Obama joined "Windy City LIVE" host Val Warner along with Chicago Public High School civics students for a student-centered conversation on "A Promised Land," Obama's riveting, deeply personal account of history in the making during his time in office.

In November, Obama surprised students at a virtual event announcing that all CPS high school students would receive free access to digital copies of "A Promised Land" in English and Spanish.

In the virtual discussion of the New York Times best-seller, the former president touches on everything from decision-making, to inclusivity to the COVID-19 pandemic and even some lighter topics such as marital advice, his favorite food and his favorite perk of being president.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagolooppresident barack obamacpschicago public schoolsu.s. & worldbarack obamawindy city live
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA
Obama surprises thousands of CPS students in virtual assembly
Joe Biden's journey to the presidency: Stumbles, tragedies, triumph
Iconic Obama 'Hope' print among artist's works up for auction
'That's what I do': Video of Obama hitting 3-point shot goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion, reopening measures
Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies
Sheridan homicide: Sandwich man faces multiple murder charges in double shooting
1 year after Chicago theaters went dark, industry looks forward to reopening
3 children rescued from Washington Park apartment fire; no adults home: CFD
WI assembly passes Rush Limbaugh resolution
Accenture Midwest is hiring 150 moms in Chicago
Show More
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Biden to discuss COVID-19 vaccination progress in speech today
CPD officer charged in off-duty Albany Park shooting
Rare bowl purchased for $35 at yard sale earns nearly $722K at auction
13-foot high waves could hit Chicago shores Thursday
More TOP STORIES News