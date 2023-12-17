Prospect Heights police officer, bar employee hit by vehicle while trying to break up fight: cops

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban police officer and bar employee were hit by a vehicle and injured while trying to break up a fight early Sunday morning, Prospect Heights police said.

Prospect Heights police officers responded about 4 a.m. to a fight involving several customers from the House of Entertainment & Music, or HOME bar. An employee from the bar and an officer were in the parking lot trying to break up the fight, when one of the suspects involved got in a vehicle and drove away, police said.

As the 22-year-old suspect left the parking lot, he or she hit both the employee and officer, police said.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, from which the officer has been released.

The employee remained hospitalized later Sunday with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

About 10 minutes after the crash, a Palatine police officer spotted a vehicle matching the suspect's description, and pulled it over near Rand Road and Bayside Drive.

After sobriety tests, officers determined the driver was impaired, police said.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody and initially charged with driving under the influence.

He or she remains in custody at the Prospect Heights Police Department.

Additional felony charges are pending, police said.