Proviso 209 classes canceled again, extending strike into Spring Break

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- After nearly 10 hours of talks, there's still no deal to end the teachers strike in Proviso Township District 209.At Proviso East in Maywood, classes are canceled yet again Friday.Negotiation talks Thursday broke down.Both sides are still stuck on salary increases for teachers.Nearly 300 educators in Proviso District 209 have been on strike for two weeks.That means school has been canceled for 4,200 students at Proviso East, West and Math and Science Academy.Next week is Spring Break, but more negotiations are scheduled.Earlier this week, there was an extremely contentious school board meeting.The board and its president were booed and heckled. People shouted and chanted angrily as the strike goes on.The school district said it remains firm in its offer of 9% salary increases over a three-year contract because they say that's what D209 can afford.But the district said teachers are demanding a two-year contract with 7.25% raises.The teachers union released a statement Thursday night, saying, "today we lowered our wage demand and asked to return to our classrooms for tomorrow. We were rejected outright by the District 209 Board of Education."The teachers said salary increases will help retain and attract teachers.They plan to hold a news conference Friday morning at 10 a.m.