Yale shooting: MIT student accused in Chicago man's murder arrested in Alabama

Qinxuan Pan, 29, is facing murder and second-degree larceny charges in the death of Kevin Jiang, a second-year Master's student at Yale, who was shot and killed in February in New Haven, Connecticut.
New Haven police named Pan as a person of interest in the case Feb. 10. The search was expanded nationwide on March 1.
U.S. Marshals had secured an international warrant for Pan; Interpol issued a "Red Notice" last month, ABC News reported.
The notice is defined as "a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action."
Previously, police said Pan was believed to be in the Atlanta area.
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.