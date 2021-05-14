manhunt

Yale shooting: MIT student accused in Chicago man's murder arrested in Alabama

EMBED <>More Videos

MIT student accused in Chicago man's CT death arrested

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The suspect wanted for the murder of a Yale University student from Chicago earlier this year, who had been on the run for months, was arrested in Alabama, a U.S. marshal told ABC News Friday.

Qinxuan Pan, 29, is facing murder and second-degree larceny charges in the death of Kevin Jiang, a second-year Master's student at Yale, who was shot and killed in February in New Haven, Connecticut.

New Haven police named Pan as a person of interest in the case Feb. 10. The search was expanded nationwide on March 1.

U.S. Marshals had secured an international warrant for Pan; Interpol issued a "Red Notice" last month, ABC News reported.

The notice is defined as "a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action."

RELATED: Yale graduate student from Chicago killed in New Haven shooting

Previously, police said Pan was believed to be in the Atlanta area.

ABC News contributed to this report.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopconnecticutalabamamurderfatal shootingmanhuntyale universityshootingu.s. & worldmitwarrant arrestsroad rage
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MANHUNT
Police search for double homicide suspects in Tinley Park
No evidence Brian Laundrie is hiding in NC despite rumors
Victim ID'd in deadly Evanston shooting that led to Skokie manhunt
Man who escaped Elgin police during transport in St. Charles captured
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News