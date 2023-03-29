R. Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison in his Chicago federal child pornography and enticement charges

R. Kelly had surgery due to negligent care inside Chicago prison, his lawyer says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- R. Kelly's lawyer is going public with complaints about the health care the convicted singer is getting inside Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Jennifer Bonjean said Kelly recently had surgery on his Achilles tendon after it was discovered last week he was suffering from blood clots.

SEE ALSO | Lawyers move to dismiss sex abuse charges against R. Kelly in Chicago

Bonjean said that's due to negligent care provided by the Bureau of Prisons.

"It's not just because it's R. Kelly. Every prison deserves medical attention, medical care," she said. "The MCC is required to address these things in a competent fashion."

READ MORE | R. Kelly's new album 'I Admit It' pulled from streaming platforms; attorney calls it 'unauthorized'

ABC7 reached out to the Bureau of Prisons for comment, but has not heard back.

Kelly is currently serving a more than 20-year prison sentence for sex crime convictions in Chicago and New York.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.