R. Kelly Chicago: Prosecutors seeking 25-year sentence for singer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence R. Kelly to 25 more years in prison for his child pornography convictions in Chicago.

This sentencing recommendation was filed just before midnight Thursday.

In the 37-page government filing, prosecutors said, "The only way to ensure Kelly does not reoffend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life."

Kelly's attorney has recommended a sentence of around ten years. She maintains Kelly is being singled out for behavior that she said *white rock stars have gotten away with for decades."

Prosecutors admitted 25 years for this Chicago case would be more time than even sentencing guidelines recommend.

But the prosecutors go onto describe Kelly's behavior as "sadistic," calling him "a serial sexual predator" with no remorse.

Kelly, who is 56-years-old, wouldn't be eligible for release until he was around 100 if the judge agrees both to the 25-year sentence and another government request that he begin serving his Chicago sentence only after the 30-year New York sentence is fully served.

A judge will sentence Kelly next Thursday in Chicago.

