Rachel Ray Foundation matching donations to PAWS Chicago up to $25K

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago is ending the year with a boost thanks to the Rachel Ray foundation.

The foundation is matching all donations to the Chicago animal shelters, up to $25,000. PAWS will use the money to help homeless pets.

The shelter has also expanded its partnership with Chicago Animal Care and Control.

And if you're looking for a furry friend of your own to bring home, PAWS is waiving all adoption fees through January 6, 2024.