North Carolina woman found dead in locked bedroom stabbed at least 16 times: autopsy

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The autopsy for a 20-year-old woman found dead inside her locked North Carolina bedroom revealed she was stabbed at least 16 times.
Christina Matos' body was found inside her bedroom at a Raleigh apartment in April of 2021. Matos' mother and father said it was her first apartment. She shared it with roommates while she worked and took radiology courses at a local Community College.
Records show she had recently married Erick Gael Hernandez Mendez, who is now charged with her murder.
Matos' friend told ABC Raleigh-Durham affiliate WTVD that the couple did not have a romantic relationship. Instead, Matos married him in exchange for money, so he could get his green card and stay in the country.
Hernandez Mendez is being held in the Wake County jail. The judge informed him that he faces the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted on the charge of first-degree murder.
