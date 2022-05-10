stabbing

North Carolina woman found dead in locked bedroom stabbed at least 16 times: autopsy

Man charged with murder in Raleigh stabbing now in Wake County jail
EMBED <>More Videos

Autopsy reveals Christina Matos was stabbed 16 times

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The autopsy for a 20-year-old woman found dead inside her locked North Carolina bedroom revealed she was stabbed at least 16 times.

Christina Matos' body was found inside her bedroom at a Raleigh apartment in April of 2021. Matos' mother and father said it was her first apartment. She shared it with roommates while she worked and took radiology courses at a local Community College.

Records show she had recently married Erick Gael Hernandez Mendez, who is now charged with her murder.

Matos' friend told ABC Raleigh-Durham affiliate WTVD that the couple did not have a romantic relationship. Instead, Matos married him in exchange for money, so he could get his green card and stay in the country.

Hernandez Mendez is being held in the Wake County jail. The judge informed him that he faces the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted on the charge of first-degree murder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinacrimemurderu.s. & worldstabbingbody found
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Vehicle found in search for missing inmate, officer: US Marshals
2 injured, 1 critically, in stabbing: Arlington Heights police
3 teens charged in recent CTA robberies
Chicago mayor tries to reassure people amid downtown safety concerns
TOP STORIES
Casey White called corrections officer his 'wife' when apprehended
New car buyers faced with sticker shock, long waits, no guarantees
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Wife shows up in court after man allegedly killed by girlfriend
Summer-like weather has Chicagoans enjoying outdoors
Bahamas calls on US labs to help solve deaths of 3 tourists
Biden goes on the defensive over inflation, gas prices
Show More
3 robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview
CPD cancels all days off to handle possible Memorial Day violence
Dolly Parton Mexican Pizza musical coming soon
Young Thug, rapper, among 28 indicted on RICO, gang charges
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Hinsdale
More TOP STORIES News