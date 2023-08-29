8 year old escapes North Side attempted kidnapping after hitting suspect: CPD, aldermen say

Aldermen Andre Vasquez, Matthew J. Martin also put out statement on incident

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap an 8-year-old boy on the city's North Side Monday afternoon.

CPD and local aldermen said the boy was walking with his parent in the 2000-block of West Ainslie Street in Ravenswood about 2:20 p.m., when the suspect pulled up in a dirty dark blue Toyota Corolla.

The suspect then tried to pull him through the open driver's side window, officials said.

The boy hit the driver, and was able to run away, authorities said.

The Aldermen Andre Vasquez, with the 40th Ward, and Matthew J. Martin, with the 47th Ward, said the vehicle drove away, west on Ainslie.

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

The aldermen described the driver as a man in his late 30s with medium-length dark hair.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-744-8261.

