Jesuit priest, author discusses LGBT Catholics

A Jesuit priest and author of "Building a Bridge," Father James Martin, visited "Windy City LIVE" to discuss the relationship between LGBT Catholics and the Church.
Father James Martin will be speaking at Holy Name Cathedral on Thursday, March 22 and Friday, March 23.
For more information about Father James Martin's appearances in Chicago, please visit:
http://holynamecathedral.org/calendar-events/fr-james-martin-presentation/
https://www.luc.edu/campusministry/faithprograms/building-a-bridge/
https://ctu.edu/event/building-a-bridge-with-rev-james-martin-sj/
To pick up a copy of his new book, "Building a Bridge," please visit: https://www.amazon.com/Building-Bridge-Relationship-Compassion-Sensitivity/dp/0062837532
