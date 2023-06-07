ID pending for body found in missing Chicago woman Rena Baker's car

Rena Baker's family is working with investigators to determine if a woman's body found in her far belongs to the missing woman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago family is waiting for answers about their loved one who has been missing a week.

Rena Baker's family said her car, a 2004 Hyundai Sonata was found in an alley off of 94th Street. There was a body of a woman found inside.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the identity of the body found in the car. It's unclear how that person died.

Rena Baker lives near 102nd Street and Forest Avenue in Roseland. She was last seen Wednesday, May 31, driving a maroon Hyundai Sonata with an Illinois Plate, Z709627.

Her family reported her missing when she didn't pick her son up from school and missed her daughter's graduation.

"There's an emptiness," brother Andre Baer said. "It's not a good feeling. I'm not even sure how to, like, describe it to be honest with you. But it's sadness. It's frustration. There's a little bit of anger."

Baker's family said she was last seen last Wednesday at a friend's house near 76th Street and King Drive,

Her family said she took a roundabout way to get home and that leads them to believe someone else was driving the car.

"Doesn't make any sense because she lives due south from where she was at and east, so she went west to go south to go east. Doesn't make any sense, so we don't believe that was her driving the car," Andre Baker said.

Andre Baker said his sister has three children, and that she was supposed to pick one of them up from school Friday but didn't, which is when they reported her missing. The next day she missed her daughter's graduation. Andre Baker said this is out of character for his sister.

"She was happy. She was planning parties," he said. "Everyone loves her because she always makes sure that someone else and their well-being is put before her own."

Baker works at a dental office near 51st Street and Pulaski Road, and is known for being meticulous and organized.

Baker is 5 ft., 3 in. tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

