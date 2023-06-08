Missing Chicago woman Rena Baker found dead, family says

Rena Baker's family is working with investigators to determine if a woman's body found in her far belongs to the missing woman.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of missing woman Rena Baker said Thursday she had been found dead.

The Baker family issued a statement Thursday morning saying, "We are deeply saddened to confirm that our beloved Rena has passed away. Rena was a beautiful, warm, loving individual who touched everyone she interacted with. Her absence leaves an incredible void in the lives of her children, as well as our family and friends.





"We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to every individual and organization that helped in the search for Rena, your prayers and words of encouragement supported us through this difficult time. At this time, we kindly request that our wish for privacy be respected as we navigate this tragic loss.



"Again, we extend our deepest thanks for the compassion and understanding of everyone involved and for the continued respect for our privacy moving forward."

Baker lived near 102nd Street and Forest Avenue in Roseland. She was last seen Wednesday, May 31, driving a maroon Hyundai Sonata.

Earlier this week, her car was found with a body inside.

Andre Baker said his sister has three children, and that she was supposed to pick one of them up from school Friday but didn't, which is when they reported her missing. The next day she missed her daughter's graduation.

