Beloved cat portrait returned to Wicker Park bar after theft caught on camera

A man was caught on video stealing a beloved cat portrait from Revel Room in Wicker Park, Chicago. The portrait has since been returned.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A "cat-astrophic" mystery was solved on Sunday night for a popular Wicker Park bar.

A thief returned a beloved cat portrait after he was caught on camera snatching it from the wall of the Revel Room this weekend.

The man who took the painting apologized, and employees said they do not plan to press charges. They're just thankful to have their priceless painting back.

"It's first thing that greets you when you come in," said Conor Hutchinson, a bartender. "We've gotten offers for - probably like a couple times of month - for people trying to buy it, and the answer is a hard 'no.' We can't give it up, but you're welcome to come back and admire it."

The cat painting, which has no name, has been with the bar since it opened more than 10 years ago.