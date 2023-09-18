New Mt. Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church celebrates Rev. Dr. Marshall Hatch's 30 years of service

Reverend Dr. Marshall Hatch was honored Sunday for his 30 years as pastor of New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in West Garfield Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on the West Side is celebrating three decades of spiritual leadership.

The church's pastor, Rev. Dr. Marshall Hatch, marked 30 years at the pulpit of the historic West Garfield Park house of worship Sunday.

"Thank God. Thirty years of God's faithfulness," Dr. Hatch said. "I believe God wants us to prosper. I'm not a prosperity Gospel preacher. I'm a Gospel preacher."

Hatch helped the church grow, shepherding in new members over the years. He even hosted civil rights icons such as Reverend Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton and Dr. Cornel West.

Pastor Ira Acree of Greater St. John Bible Church in the Austin neighborhood delivered Sunday morning's sermon.

Hatch received a large praise of gratitude from a thankful church family for all of the work he has done.

A native of the city's West Side, Hatch has been a catalyst for social justice and progress over the years, launching a plethora of programs to better his community. Some of the initiatives include a substance abuse support ministry and after school initiatives.