Ribfest 2023 comes back to DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- The DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton is set to host Ribfest from Sept. 15 to 17, 2023.

Patrons will be able to enjoy award-winning ribs, the carnival, Wintrust Community Banks family area and expos.

With a ticket purchase you will be able to experience a lineup of artists each day in the dedicated concert venue.

The Ribfest fundraiser is important to Wheaton's local communities. The Exchange Club of Naperville looks forward to continue the tradition of the 34th Ribfest to support the prevention of child abuse and domestic violence.

Legendary San Francisco-based rock band, Third Eye Blind, is set to headline Ribfest Friday night, Sept. 15, 2023.

Led by Stephan Jenkins, 3EB has earned worldwide success during a tumultuous group of years when the major-label recording industry was finally losing its grip on an enterprise that for decades it had dominated with steely efficiency

"Third Eye Blind is the perfect band to kick-off Ribfest 2023," Ribfest Chair Jerry Kochurka said. "We are very excited that they are going to be with us and light up the evening."

Ribfest is the major fundraiser hosted by the Exchange Club of Naperville to help fight child abuse and domestic violence, while strengthening families in our local communities. As a result of these fundraising efforts, in Ribfest's 32 years, over $18 million has been contributed back to our local communities in support of these causes.

Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities as well as detailed event information can be found at www.ribfest.net.

Follow Ribfest on social media for updated information, and additional upcoming artist announcements and ticket on-sales.