Rideshare driver attacked, robbed by passengers in Beach Park: Lake County Sheriff's Office

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was attacked and robbed in north suburban Beach Park early Saturday morning, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the driver, a 40-year-old man, was picking up three passengers in the 10100 block of West Talmadge Avenue just after 2 a.m.

The passengers attacked the man and tried to take his vehicle, the sheriff's office said. The driver fought back, and started yelling and honking the car's horn.

The sheriff's office said the passengers then hit the driver on the head with an object, stole his phone and ran off.

A sheriff's canine team responded to the scene, but they could not find the suspects. The victim's phone was found three miles away on the side of the road.

The victim was treated at the hospital and no arrests have been made.