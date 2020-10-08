Rise Naperville, suburb's first recreational marijuana dispensary, holding grand opening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rise Naperville, the suburb's first recreational marijuana dispensary, will hold its grand opening Thursday morning.
Profits from first-day sales will benefit the anti-hunger agency "Loaves and Fishes."
Last August, the Naperville City Council voted to allow up to three dispensaries within the city's limits.
Naperville initially banned recreational marijuana sales before it became legal on January 1. The city said it would put the idea up as a ballot initiative to gauge whether residents wanted it or not.
A March referendum shows 53% of Naperville residents support recreational marijuana sales.
Recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois as of January 1, 2020.
During the month of September, nearly $100 million in combined adult-use and medical cannabis was sold in Illinois. Around $431 million in recreational marijuana has been sold since legalization.
