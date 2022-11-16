2 charged after shooting in Yorktown Center mall parking lot, police say

Two men have been charged after a shooting in a Yorktown Center mall parking lot in Lombard, IL, the police department said.

LOMBARD, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men have been charged in a shooting in a Lombard shopping mall parking lot that left a woman injured.

The shooting happened Friday on night outside Yorktown Center mall.

Prosecutors said two men approached a group at the mall and tried to engage them in conversation.

When the group kept walking toward their car, the two men allegedly got into their car, drove up and one of them opened fire.

A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both suspects are now in custody. The one who allegedly fired the shots is being held without bond.