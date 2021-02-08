car crash

Roads closed from Kreutzer Road to Regency Parkway closed after serious crash

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- All lanes were closed from Kreutzer Road to Regency Parkway due to a serious crash in Huntley Monday morning.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a car on Route 47.

"All lanes of Rt 47 are closed from Kreutzer Rd to Del Webb Blvd due to a traffic crash. Please take an alternate route," Huntley police tweeted shortly after 7 a.m.



The vehicles both appeared to have sustained serious damage after a collision.

The victims' conditions were not immediately available Monday morning.

This is a breaking news storythatwillbe updated when more information is released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichuntleycar crashcar accidentpolice
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Chiefs coach Britt Reid in car crash injuring 2 young kids
Long Grove bridge hit for 13th time since reopening last summer
Trooper hurt in I-90 crash, police say
I-94 multi-car accident temporarily closes express lanes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CTU president Karen Lewis dies
Off-duty officer in critical condition after shooting
CPS calls latest CTU proposal a 'victory' despite no official deal
23 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago this weekend
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
1 injured in Leyden Township motel fire
Tesla buys $1.5B in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
Show More
IRS warns of 'ghost tax return preparers'
CPD releases report on consent decree progress
First 3D printed house for sale in New York
Chicago Weather: Light snow/flurries Monday
Texas man wins $3.4M bet on Super Bowl LV
More TOP STORIES News