Mail carrier robbed in Bucktown, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, March 24, 2024 3:11PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mail carrier was robbed on Chicago's Northwest Side on Saturday evening, officials said.

Chicago police said the robbery happened on the sidewalk in the Bucktown neighborhood's 1900 block of West Armitage Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

A United States Postal Inspection Service public information officer confirmed the victim is a mail carrier who was on her route in the neighborhood at the time.

A suspect, identified only as male, took property from the mail carrier, a 53-year-old woman, before fleeing southbound on Wolcott Avenue, police said.

The USPIS public information officer said the mail carrier was not injured.

Area Five detectives are investigating. Further information was not immediately available.

