Mail carrier robbed in Bucktown, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mail carrier was robbed on Chicago's Northwest Side on Saturday evening, officials said.

Chicago police said the robbery happened on the sidewalk in the Bucktown neighborhood's 1900 block of West Armitage Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

A United States Postal Inspection Service public information officer confirmed the victim is a mail carrier who was on her route in the neighborhood at the time.

A suspect, identified only as male, took property from the mail carrier, a 53-year-old woman, before fleeing southbound on Wolcott Avenue, police said.

SEE ALSO | Family, friends of Chicago woman killed in Orland Park shooting hold vigil, balloon release

The USPIS public information officer said the mail carrier was not injured.

Area Five detectives are investigating. Further information was not immediately available.

READ MORE | Letter carrier robberies continue as the US Postal Service, union, and lawmakers seek solutions

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood