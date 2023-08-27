5 armed robberies happen within 11 minutes in Hyde Park, Kenwood: UChicago police alert

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Chicago police sent an alert to the campus community about a string of armed robberies that happened Saturday on the city's South Side.

Five armed robberies happened within 11 minutes in Hyde Park and Kenwood, and are possibly connected, the Chicago Police Department reported to campus police.

In each robbery, there were four armed suspects in a gray Nissan Maxima. Specific details about each crime were not immediately available.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the robberies, which happened at the following times and locations:

Aug. 26 at approximately 6:13 p.m. at 1453 E. Hyde Park

Aug. 26 at approximately 6:15 p.m. at 4699 S. Ellis

Aug. 26 at approximately 6:19 p.m. at 4132 S. Lake Park

Aug. 26 at approximately 6:22 p.m. at 1098 E. 43rd St.

Aug. 26 at approximately 6:24 p.m. at 5105 S. Harper

Authorities asked anyone with information to call 911 or contact the University of Chicago Police Department at 773-702-8181.

