Robert Crimo Jr. is facing charges for helping his son, Robert Crimo III, get a FOID card before the deadly Highland Park shooting.

Judge refuses to dismiss case for Robert Crimo Jr., father of alleged Highland Park shooter

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- On Monday, a judge refused to dismiss Robert Crimo Jr.'s case. Crimo is the father of the suspected Highland Park parade shooter.

Prosecutors said if Robert Crimo Jr. never signed documents allowing his son Robert Crimo III to get a Firearm Owner's Identification Card, the Highland Park mass shooting last July 4 would never have happened.

But as the elder Crimo arrived at court Monday morning he was hopeful the judge would dismiss the felony reckless conduct charges he is facing.

He soon found out otherwise, however, when Judge George Strickland denied the motion to dismiss.

"When Mr. Crimo signed the form for his son to get a weapon he also had knowledge of his son's circumstances, a dangerous mix that would have stopped any parent from proceeding," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

Seven people were killed, and dozens more were injured when Robert Crimo III allegedly opened fire from a rooftop during the Highland Park Independence Day parade in 2022.

Defense attorney George Gomez also argued his client, Crimo Jr., signed the gun owner's form in 2019, which he said was outside the statute of limitation on charges.

The judge also denied that motion.

Nevertheless, Gomez said he may call the alleged gunman as a witness in his father's trial.

"He's part of the end result in this case, so he may be able to shed some light as to what exactly he knew," Gomez said.

The trial for the alleged gunman, Crimo III, is expected sometime after his father's trial. Prosecutors allege the father's decisions led to the son's actions.

"His decision ultimately led to the deaths of seven people in Highland Park, and the physical and psychological harm of so many more," Rinehart said.

The judge also ruled to allow a TV camera in the courtroom during the trial.

It's expected to be in early November and last about a week.

