Trial date to be set in December for Highland Park parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo III

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A trial date will be set in December for alleged Highland Park parade shooter Robert Crimo III.

Crimo appeared in court on Monday. The trial date will be announced on Dec. 11 at 11 a.m.

Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured when Crimo allegedly opened fire from a rooftop during the Highland Park Independence Day parade in 2022.

Crimo's father, Robert Crimo Jr., who is facing felony reckless conduct charges for allegedly helping his son get a FOID card, also attended the hearing on Monday. In August, a judge refused to dismiss Crimo Jr.'s case.

Editorial note: This story originally said the trial date was set for Dec. 11 based on information from the Lake County State's Attorney's Office.