Chicago journalist who died in Brighton Park fire remembered as 'brilliant, hardworking'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 is learning more about a Chicago journalist who died in a fire on Friday in Brighton Park.

Rocio Villaseñor was inside a home that went up in flames in the 3200 block of West 38th Place. Her father was also hurt in the fire.

Block Club Chicago said Villaseñor worked for them as a writer.

The University of Chicago said she was a Lab School employee, describing her as "brilliant, hardworking and gentle."

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire started.