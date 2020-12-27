6 shot, 3 killed in apparent random shooting at Don Carter Lanes bowling alley in Rockford, IL

WATCH: Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea give latest on shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9099442" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people were killed and three others injured in an apparently random shooting at a Rockford bowling alley Saturday night.

Active shooter investigation near Don Carter Lanes on E. State Street. Avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 27, 2020

Praying for the victims and their families tonight after the heinous attack in our community. As we continue to learn more and hold the responsible party accountable, I want to thank the @RockfordPD for their swift action in apprehending the suspect. #IL16 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 27, 2020

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A gunman opened fire inside a Rockford bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.Police identified two of the victims as teenagers, but did not clarify their condition or ages Sunday morning.Police have a suspect in custody after a fatal mass shooting at a bowling alley Saturday evening.Police said they believe that the 37-year-old man in custody is the only one responsible for Saturday's shooting.Police have scheduled a briefing for later Sunday morning.Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said Saturday that he did not think any officers fired their weapons, but the shooter was active when police arrived on the scene.Rockford police asked the public to avoid the area during the following investigation in a tweet about 7:15 p.m.O'Shea said Rockford police received calls for shots being fired at the bowling alley at 6:55 p.m.Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, whose district includes Rockford, tweeted he was "Praying for the victims and their families tonight after the heinous attack in our community."Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.