Stockton, California officials considering if Rogers Park murder suspect, serial killer same person

California officials are looking into if the so-called "Duck Walk Killer," accused of fatally shooting 2 in Rogers Park in 2018, and the Stockton serial killer are one in the same.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are working with law enforcement officials in California to track a serial killer in Stockton. Officials in both states are trying to determine if the killer may be linked to a string of 2018 murders in Rogers Park, based on similarities in surveillance videos from both locations.

In 2018, two men were shot and killed in Chicago's North Side Rogers Park neighborhood by the same suspect just days apart.

Douglas Watts, 73, was walking his dogs when he was shot by the masked suspect.

The same suspect murdered Eliyahu Moscowitz, as he walked the path in Loyola Park.

In both cases, the killer approached from behind and shot them in the head.

The suspect also had a very distinct "duck walk," which has drawn the attention of the Stockton Police Department.

Police there said tips came in showing them the news videos from Chicago of the suspected "Duck Walk Killer."

The way both people walked has them looking to see if it is the same person.

"During this investigation, we have reached out to numerous agencies in our state and across the nation including Chicago," said Joe Silva, with Stockton police.

Stockton police have linked seven recent shootings to their possible serial killer.

All but one of those shootings were fatal.

Stockton police told ABC News that all of the victims were ambushed, none were robbed and none of the incidents were drug- or gang-related.

In Chicago and in Stockton, the assailant remains at large.

Chicago police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.