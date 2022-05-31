rollover crash

1 killed in I-94 rollover crash on South Side, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was killed in a rollover crash on Chicago's South Side early Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened on the Interstate 94 southbound near 115th Street at about 1:55 a.m., state police said.

A vehicle left the roadway near South Doty Avenue and East Kensington Avenue, rolled over and drove through a secured fenced in the area, ISP said.

One person was transported to a local area hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

ISP did not provide further information about the incident.
