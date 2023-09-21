Romeoville murder suspect believed dead after chase, shooting; 2nd person of interest also dies

Romeoville murder suspect Nathaniel Huey, Jr. believed to be dead of in shooting in Oklahoma. A second person of interest also died after being shot.

Suspect Nathaniel Huey Jr. and person of interest Ermalinda Palomo had lived together in Streamwood for 6 years, neighbors said

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The suspect in the murder of a family of four in Romeoville is believed to be dead along with another person of interest after a police chase and shooting in Oklahoma Wednesday.

Romeoville police said they do believe they know the motive behind the murder of a family of four, but will not release it yet.

Investigators said the man and woman lived in Streamwood, identifying the male suspect as 31-year-old Nathaniel Huey, Jr. and the female person of interest as Ermalinda Palomo.

The woman was reported by family as missing from Streamwood Tuesday night, police said.

READ MORE: What we know about the Romeoville murders suspect

On Wednesday morning, Catoosa, Oklahoma officials were alerted to a vehicle in their jurisdiction that matched a description and license plate of the suspects' vehicle.

During an attempted traffic stop, the vehicle drove away and crashed, police said.

The vehicle caught fire, and officers believed they heard two gunshots.

A woman was found in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, an attorney representing her family said.

An attorney representing the woman's family identified her as Ermalinda Palomo. Neighbors said she and Huey lived in Streamwood together for about the past six years.

SEE ALSO: Romeoville police search for shooter after 4, including 2 children, found dead in home

Huey was the owner of a security company and had extensive firearms training.

The two are being considered as persons of interest in the murder of a family of four, Alberto Rolon, his wife Zoraida and their two young sons.

"Evidence has shown us a nexus between the suspect and the victims as well as a possible motive," Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Chris Burne said.

The victims were found on Sunday night when police conducted a well-being check.

Palomo's family attorney said her family reported her missing after her phone was shut off following a series of concerning text messages.

"And, they thought that she sounded scared. But, they don't have any direct information other than, 'Take care of my grand babies,'" said attorney John Paul Ivec.

Ivec said he's not aware of her involvement with the family in Romeoville.

According to internal investigative reports obtained by the ABC7 I-Team, police knew Huey was a suspect early on.

Shortly after the victims were found, police put out a statewide alert for Huey and the car he was driving - the same one authorities chased in Oklahoma Wednesday.

Huey was described by police working the case as "irrational and erratic" with extensive firearms training.

Police said there is no reason to believe there are other suspects.

The Romeoville murders were not a random act, police said. The four victims were found in their home in Romeoville on Concord Avenue just off Independence Boulevard.

Bartolomei's family shared a statement on a relative's Facebook page saying in part, "We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of solidarity and support following the tragic loss.... At this moment, our primary focus is on channeling support, assistance and love for our family and loved ones."