South Side meat packing plant employees call for investigation after 21 COVID-19 cases confirmed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With 21 coronavirus cases confirmed at a meat packing pant on Chicago's South Side, employees are demanding more equipment to stop the spread of COVID-19.Workers at the nearly century-old Rose Packing are worried for their health and safety."They need to shut down and clean and sterilize, make sure they do not have other employees sick," said a family spokesperson for two Rose Packing employees.Both employees said they're quarantined after contracting COVID-19. They asked not to be identified out of fear of repercussions.One of the employees, a man in his late 50s, said he collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital after falling ill with the deadly virus."Fever, he could not breath, we honestly thought at first it was like a stroke," the spokesperson said.Rose Packing has confirmed 21 cases of COVID-19 out of more than 500 employees. But people who work there say the numbers are much higher."People notice that there are employees missing, you know?" the spokesperson said.Rose Packing said they're using strict protocol to clean the facility every night, and handing out personal protective equipment to their employees. But those who spoke to ABC7 said they work close together while packaging and cutting meat, and don't have proper equipment."No face masks. They were giving them hair nets and those are like thin and cheap," the spokesperson said.The outbreak, just one of several at food processing plants across the country, is leading to less production and even plant closures.On Chicago's South Side, employees just want to be sure they are safe while doing their work."The health department - OSHA- they need to shut down and clean, because they deal with meat on a daily basis," the spokesperson said. "If these employees are sick, they are handling packages and they are not giving them proper equipment."Employees are asking for a formal investigation to make sure everything is up to protocol at the facility.