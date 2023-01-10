Chicago shooting: 2 teenagers shot in Roseland, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers were shot on the city's South Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

The shooting happened in the Roseland neighborhood near 115th Street and Halsted, CFD said. Two 14-year-olds were shot.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot on Auburn Gresham sidewalk, police say

One victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition, CFD said. The other victim was sent to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood