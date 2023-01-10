WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 2 teenagers shot in Roseland, fire officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 12:53AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers were shot on the city's South Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

The shooting happened in the Roseland neighborhood near 115th Street and Halsted, CFD said. Two 14-year-olds were shot.

One victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition, CFD said. The other victim was sent to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

