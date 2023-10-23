New mobile mammogram unit to help with early breast cancer detection on Far South Side

Roseland Community Hospital is launching a new mobile mammogram unit to help with early breast cancer detection.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new tool to help save lives in Chicago's Roseland community.

Roseland Community Hospital is launching a "mobile mammogram unit" to help with early detection and provide greater access to preventative care.

Roseland Community Hospital said this unit is their new warrior to take on the fight of breast cancer, especially when it comes to underserved communities.

It's simple: You call, and it comes.

"Breast cancer is a war, and we're in that battle," said Tim Egan, Roseland Community Hospital CEO.

Egan said they're in the fight to save lives, and they have every intention of winning.

"That ever escalating trajectory of breast cancer mortality, we're going to change that," Egan said.

He said breast cancer is the second-leading cause of death for women. But it's the No. 1 cause of death for Black women. That is why the new $550,000 mammography mobile unit program is imperative to the community.

"We have to take care of us. We have to not always put up the fight that we are so strong to get past some stuff. We have to seek help," said Deborah Christian, Roseland Community Hospital nurse manager.

Christian said now help comes directly to the patient.

"You request; we come," Christian said.

The nurse manager at the hospital and 13-year breast cancer survivor said she understands the Black community doesn't always feel comfortable in hospitals, but seeking access to healthcare has to be a priority.

"My cancer laid dormant, behind my breasts, on my chest, for five years before I even knew I had cancer," Christian said.

The hospital said one in five Black women gets diagnosed with breast cancer. They said, through their program, all mammograms are free of cost. Now, community social services leader Tina Sanders said the focus is on getting the word out.

"They listen to us. They've heard your cries for enhanced medical services," said Tina Sanders, Phalanx Family Services CEO.

The battle against breast cancer continues.

"You've birthed another warrior, and, guess what? The fight is on!" said Nikia McGee, Roseland Community Hospital Foundation interim director.

The hospital is hosting a fundraising event for the unit this Thursday in Tinley Park.