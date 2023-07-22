Recalled power recliner may have sparked house fire in Round Lake Beach: 'Unplug it immediately'

Couches were sold at Ashley Homestores nationwide and online from Nov. 2018 - March 2023

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A recalled power reclining couch may have sparked a house fire in Round Lake Beach Tuesday morning.

The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District said they responded to fire in the 1300 block of North Hickory Avenue at around 9:06 a.m.

Responding firefighters arrived in less than six minutes and found light smoke coming from the roof the house, officials said.

Crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, according to a release.

The fire protection district posted a photo of a burned out couch to its Facebook post, saying "do you have this couch, loveseat or chair, please unplug it immediately."

The district also attached a recall notice from Ashley Furniture.

According to the notice that was issued on June 8, the Party Time Collection loveseats, sofas and recliners' cupholder with LED lightning can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

The couches were sold at Ashley Homestores and other furniture stores nationwide and online at Ashleyfurniture.com from November 2018 through March 2023 for between $900 and $1,800.

Consumers are urged unplug the loveseats, sofas, and recliners and contact Ashley Furniture Industries for a free repair.