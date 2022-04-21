I-Team

Global alert warns of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure including water, power, transit

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

Global alert warns of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new global warning comes from top law enforcement agencies in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe.

For years, the FBI has warned Russia has the capability to take down America's power grid and other critical utility control networks.

Now, the Russians also have the motive, according to authorities, because Western nations are tightening the screws on Moscow with Ukraine-related economic sanctions.

RELATED | Russian cyber attacks targeting US election systems, critical infrastructure: FBI

Russia's conventional military threat is obvious. Video Wednesday showed a Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile being test fired.

Less detectable in Moscow, hidden away in a mirrored spy headquarters, is a burgeoning war effort threatening areas outside of Ukraine, including the U.S.

A report being circulated to law enforcement worldwide outlines the Russian threat to critical infrastructure: water, power, communications, and transit.

Authorities say it is a potential response by President Vladimir Putin to the Ukraine economic sanctions.

RELATED | Russian invasion of Ukraine underscores Illinois preparations for digital battlefield

For more than a decade, U.S. officials have developed cases against suspected Russian cyber-criminals -- and prosecuted some.

One Russian hacking group was allegedly dismantled in January, before the Ukraine invasion, with arrests in Russia during a rare and unusual cooperative effort between Washington and Moscow. There were more than a dozen arrests. Cash and computers were confiscated.

The renewed threat brought by sanctions from the Ukraine War have led investigators to name three main threats run by state-sanctioned Russian attackers:

--Berserk Bear targeting energy, transportation, defense, water and wastewater systems
--Primitive Bear that has targeted Ukrainian government agencies and military since at least 2013
--Venomous Bear going after NATO nations, especially through hijacked satellite internet connections for command and control

With the Ukraine War dragging on comes the global warning: there's growing concern Russia's overt war effort may be propped up by a covert attack thousands of miles from the front lines on the computers that run our everyday lives.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hackingcyberattackrussiaukrainemilitarytechnologyi team
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
North suburban man sold kilos of cocaine from his kitchen: feds
Chicago crime snapshot shows violence increasing from pre-COVID levels
Last minute tax filing tips for hours before deadline
'Smishing' text: Scammers pose as your boss in new type of scam
TOP STORIES
Woman critically injured in Lincoln Square shooting: CPD
Willie Wilson gas giveaway locations named for 3rd event
Video: Woman survives after fainting and falling under moving train
Feds charge 21 people with COVID-related fraud
'It was broad daylight': Woman kidnapped at Woodfield Mall speaks out
Girlfriend claims self-defense in murder of Chicago rapper
Ex-Illinois inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
Show More
CTA, Metra mask policy changed after Pritzker lifts mandate
IL hires more teachers in 1 year than 5 years combined: ISBE
Gary to get $6.7M in federal funding for various projects
Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Chicago Weather: Rainy and windy
More TOP STORIES News