Ryan Field vote: Evanston City Council expected to vote Monday on controversial NU stadium plan

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Evanston City Council is expected to vote Monday night on the controversial plan to rebuild Ryan Field.

Northwestern University wants to build a smaller stadium, and rezone the area for commercial use, like concerts.

Some have pushed back against the plan over traffic and noise concerns.

Northwestern is hoping to transform the nearly century-old stadium and rezone the area to pave the way for the venue to host up to six concerts and community-based events.

The privately funded proposal has been part of an ongoing debate among neighbors.

Those against the rezoning say this will have a negative impact on their livelihoods.

Last week, Council members pushed back the final vote to Monday's special meeting, with some members asking for more time to review Northwestern's latest memorandum of understanding with the city.

The university is now offering up $150 million in donations and tax returns over the course of 15 years.