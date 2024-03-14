Chicago vegan restaurant shares kale salad recipe

There are many recipes that can be made vegan, including salads. One Chicago restaurant is sharing their recipe that includes kale and other veggies.

There are many recipes that can be made vegan, including salads. One Chicago restaurant is sharing their recipe that includes kale and other veggies.

There are many recipes that can be made vegan, including salads. One Chicago restaurant is sharing their recipe that includes kale and other veggies.

There are many recipes that can be made vegan, including salads. One Chicago restaurant is sharing their recipe that includes kale and other veggies.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week's Cooking Up A Storm is a healthy edition: Salads can be tasty, filling and full of nutrients.

Soul Veg City is a vegan restaurant that came around long before the vegan trend.

The female-owned spot has been on the South Side for over 40 years.

Lori Seay is the co-owner and CEO

SEE MORE: Cooking Up A Storm with Carmen DeFalco of ESPN Radio

She joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to make a kale salad.

Thursday's salad included kale, onions, tomatoes and Soul Veg City's house dressing.

Other topping options include nuts, dried cranberries or vegan bacon bits.

Soul Veg City has been around for over 40 years, and is a part of "Let's Talk Womxn."

Visit www.soulvegcity.com for more information.