A Wicker Park Smoke Daddy representative shared a salad recipe on Cooking Up A Storm Thursday.

Smoke Daddy, Chicago restaurant in Wicker Park, has more than just meat on the menu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's not just meat on the menu at Smoke Daddy in Wicker Park. Tracy Butler was Cooking Up A Storm Thursday, with a delicious salad.

Dan Harris, vice president of food and beverage at the 4 Star Restaurant Group joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday morning to share the recipe.

Wrightwood Salad

Serves 2

Ingredients

4 cups Mixed Greens

1 cup Pulled Rotisserie Chicken

8 Grape Tomatoes

1 tbsp. Scallion Greens

1/4 cup Corn Kernels

1/4 Avocado 1/2" dice

5 Cornbread Croutons

2 oz. Citrus Vinaigrette

1 tbsp. Chopped Almonds

1 tbsp. Craisins

1 tbsp. Goat Cheese

2 Roasted Red Peppers

Fresh Cracked Black Pepper to taste

Instructions

1) Mix first 8 ingredients in a bowl and toss with tongs

2) Pile the mix high in a salad bowl

3) Spatula all of the excess out of the bowl on top of salad

4) Garnish with remaining 5 ingredients on top of salad

Citrus Vinaigrette

1 cup Spicy Brown Mustard

2 cup Lemon Juice

1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

2 oz Brown Sugar

1 tbsp Salt

2 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 cup Dried Basil

2 tsp. Dried Oregano

2 tsp. Fresh Garlic

8 cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Blend all ingredients until emulsified.