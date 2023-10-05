WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Smoke Daddy, Chicago restaurant in Wicker Park, has more than just meat on the menu

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, October 5, 2023 5:58PM
Cooking Up A Storm: Salad recipe from Smoke Daddy
EMBED <>More Videos

A Wicker Park Smoke Daddy representative shared a salad recipe on Cooking Up A Storm Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's not just meat on the menu at Smoke Daddy in Wicker Park. Tracy Butler was Cooking Up A Storm Thursday, with a delicious salad.

SEE ALSO: Cooking Up A Storm: Making shrimp de Jonghe, Old Fashioned with Tom's Steakhouse

Dan Harris, vice president of food and beverage at the 4 Star Restaurant Group joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday morning to share the recipe.

Wrightwood Salad

Serves 2

Ingredients

4 cups Mixed Greens

1 cup Pulled Rotisserie Chicken

8 Grape Tomatoes

1 tbsp. Scallion Greens

1/4 cup Corn Kernels

1/4 Avocado 1/2" dice

5 Cornbread Croutons

2 oz. Citrus Vinaigrette

1 tbsp. Chopped Almonds

1 tbsp. Craisins

1 tbsp. Goat Cheese

2 Roasted Red Peppers

Fresh Cracked Black Pepper to taste

Instructions

1) Mix first 8 ingredients in a bowl and toss with tongs

2) Pile the mix high in a salad bowl

3) Spatula all of the excess out of the bowl on top of salad

4) Garnish with remaining 5 ingredients on top of salad

Citrus Vinaigrette

1 cup Spicy Brown Mustard

2 cup Lemon Juice

1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

2 oz Brown Sugar

1 tbsp Salt

2 tsp Black Pepper

1/2 cup Dried Basil

2 tsp. Dried Oregano

2 tsp. Fresh Garlic

8 cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Blend all ingredients until emulsified.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW