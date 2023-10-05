Smoke Daddy, Chicago restaurant in Wicker Park, has more than just meat on the menu

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's not just meat on the menu at Smoke Daddy in Wicker Park. Tracy Butler was Cooking Up A Storm Thursday, with a delicious salad.
Dan Harris, vice president of food and beverage at the 4 Star Restaurant Group joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday morning to share the recipe.
Wrightwood Salad
Serves 2
Ingredients
4 cups Mixed Greens
1 cup Pulled Rotisserie Chicken
8 Grape Tomatoes
1 tbsp. Scallion Greens
1/4 cup Corn Kernels
1/4 Avocado 1/2" dice
5 Cornbread Croutons
2 oz. Citrus Vinaigrette
1 tbsp. Chopped Almonds
1 tbsp. Craisins
1 tbsp. Goat Cheese
2 Roasted Red Peppers
Fresh Cracked Black Pepper to taste
Instructions
1) Mix first 8 ingredients in a bowl and toss with tongs
2) Pile the mix high in a salad bowl
3) Spatula all of the excess out of the bowl on top of salad
4) Garnish with remaining 5 ingredients on top of salad
Citrus Vinaigrette
1 cup Spicy Brown Mustard
2 cup Lemon Juice
1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar
2 oz Brown Sugar
1 tbsp Salt
2 tsp Black Pepper
1/2 cup Dried Basil
2 tsp. Dried Oregano
2 tsp. Fresh Garlic
8 cups Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Blend all ingredients until emulsified.